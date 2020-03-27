Aberdeen mental health charity appealing for phones to give support during coronavirus crisis

An Aberdeen charity is launching a mental health information and support helpline – but needs donated phones to get it up and running.

Mental Health Aberdeen is launching the service to offer crucial emotional support to anyone experiencing increased stress due to anxiety or feeling alone within their homes, often without many relatives nearby.

The helpline will also offer information on other sources of help, as appropriate, and a listening ear to those in any kind of mental distress.

Last week the charity’s chairwoman Astrid Whyte said it was impossible for society to “shut our eyes and ears” to how broadly the coronavirus pandemic could affect mental health.

To help, email admin@mhaberdeen.org.uk or call 01224 590510.