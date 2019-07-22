Aberdeen Men’s Shed group given permission to create new base

An Aberdeen Men’s Shed group has been given permission to build portable cabins for its meetings.

The Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed has been in operation for over two years, but members have been struggling to find a place for their permanent home.

A planning application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council, seeking permission to set up portable buildings at the Alex Collie Centre, so the men had a base.

And the council has now backed the group’s proposals.

An area has been earmarked for the cabins at the end of the community centre car park next to the Scout hut.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A supporting letter submitted to the council by Kevin Duguid, of Fitzgerald Associates, said: “Men’s Shed Bridge of Don have searched for two years for suitable premises.

“Despite the downturn in property market, no useful progress has been made.

“Recently the trustees of Men’s Shed identified a possible location adjacent to the Alex Collie Sports Centre off Scotstown Road.”

The buildings will be in place for a period of two years, during which time the Men’s Shed group will continue to look for permanent premises.

Mr Duguid added: “The ability to demonstrate the Men’s Shed is fully functional at the Alex Collie Sports Centre will assist fundraising and immediately open up a range of possibilities in terms of premises that have not been available so far.”

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations at Sport Aberdeen, added: “We are fully supportive of the Men’s Shed Bridge of Don initiative and endorse the preferred location.”