Aberdeen McDonald’s branch joins forces with groups to clean up town

Crew members from an Aberdeen fast food restaurant teamed up with volunteers from Tesco, the Rotary Club and the community council to clean up the roadside.

Six team members from the McDonald’s branch in Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, helped to collect 25 bags of litter.

The groups have committed to organising the same event bi-monthly moving forward to continue their valuable work.

The volunteers were split into groups of six and maintained a two-metre distance at all times to ensure social distancing rules were followed.

All volunteers wore their own facemasks and all equipment was sanitised before and after the event.

McDonald’s operations consultant, Craig MacLean, who runs the Westhill restaurant, said: “I’m really proud of my team for encompassing our community values and giving up their time to do their bit for our fellow Westhill residents.

“McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and we are really happy with the difference we made.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for more than 35 years.

Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols, where they collect litter from any origin, not just their own.

This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon.