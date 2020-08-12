Aberdeen maternity hospital ward evacuated after heavy rain causes damage

A postnatal ward at Aberdeen’s maternity hospital was evacuated this morning after heavy rain caused damage.

Patients in the Summerfield Ward were forced to move elsewhere in the hospital due to the incident.

NHS Grampian has confirmed the hospital remains opens.

A spokesman said: “As a result of this morning’s heavy rain, one of our postnatal wards, Summerfield Ward, has suffered damage.

“All affected patients have been relocated appropriately within the rest of the maternity hospital.

“Although Summerfield Ward will remain closed for the rest of today, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital remains open, providing care which is appropriate and safe.

“Visiting arrangements are not affected and remain the same with birth partners able to attend during child birth, but otherwise visiting remains suspended.”