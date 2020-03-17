Aberdeen marketing masterclass will help firms build new websites

A marketing masterclass will help people create a successful website.

Marketing agency, Moment, will work with Aberdeen-based Design and Code through the workshop, which offers a holistic approach to building online content.

Together, they will focus on bringing multiple formats such as brand, interaction, content and web development into a cohesive experience for the user.

Attendees will look at how to approach a digital project, from the planning stage to design, build, launch and maintenance.

Various topics such as content, animation, motion and bespoke imagery will be discussed, and how this can be used to send the right message to your audience and keep them engaged.

The free event will be held at Marischal College on Wednesday, from noon-2pm.

To register visit https://bit.ly/33rBFK1