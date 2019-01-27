Aberdeen marketing firm gets top rank in industry audit

An Aberdeen global marketing communications specialist has been recognised for its industry excellence.

Fifth Ring gained acknowledgement as the number one ranked Scottish independent agency in the latest Drum Independent Agency audit and the 68th in the UK.

The annual report of the top 100 performing agencies in the UK is based on an analytical survey of two years’ worth of accounts and covers all financial metrics.

Ian Ord, Fifth Ring’s CEO, said: “I am incredibly proud Fifth Ring has ranked so highly in the agency census on our first attempt.

“The rating is especially important, as it not only confirms our commercial success, but also how highly we are perceived by our clients.

“It is testament to the hard work of everyone in the company to have been commended so highly by our peers for the overall performance of the business.”