Aberdeen Market tragedy: Family demands answers on anniversary of Frank’s death

The widow of a man found dead in Aberdeen Market hopes to live to see justice done for her husband.

Speaking for the first time since her husband Frank’s death, Iris Finnie told the Evening Express she wants answers from investigators about what went wrong.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald has backed Mrs Finnie’s call for the probe in the hope it can help Frank’s family move on following their year of heartbreak.

Frank, 80, who had dementia, left his home in Taransay Court, Sheddocksley, on June 7 last year and was found dead in the stairwell of a disused exit at Aberdeen Market at 1pm on June 9.

It sparked a major investigation into why the fire exit was accessible, why it was not alarmed and why market staff took so long to find Mr Finnie’s body.

A year on, the probe is ongoing, leaving Mr Finnie’s loved ones frustrated.

Mrs Finnie, 78, said: “I genuinely hoped the investigation would be concluded now, given the fact of the extreme and extraordinary circumstances.

“I suffer anxiety now as do my sons, Keith and Frank. This also affects my blood pressure. All this is due to what’s happened.

“The fact it’s still dragging on is affecting us all unbelievably. It’s a continual never-ending worry which keeps Keith awake at night and Frank is the exact same.

“My own health has deteriorated quite significantly since Frankie’s death.

“My mobility has suffered greatly. I now require a wheelchair to get around and a walking frame for my home.

“I am not well and there is a chance I might not be here when we find out what happened if this continues to drag on at this slow pace. It’s a worry the impact this is having on me.”

Mrs Finnie met Frank in the late 1950s as they were working together in a fish filleters.

They started dating and Frank proposed in 1963.

Mrs Finnie said: “Frankie was never the very romantic type and proposed at my brother’s house just out of the blue, saying ‘how about it then?’.

“We got married in 1963, had our eldest son Frank in 1968 and Keith in 1973.”

She described Frank as a “cheeky chap with the biggest heart” who would help out anyone he met.

Frank was reported missing to police on June 8 – a day after he left home.

Mrs Finnie said: “When I was told Frankie had gone missing, I initially thought something was wrong because this was so unlike him.

“I tried to stay positive for my boys, but deep down I knew something serious had happened.

“He had never ever stayed out overnight so I put on a brave face as Keith and Frank were beside themselves.

“As time went on, it was obvious something untoward had happened as Frankie was always on time for everything.”

Keith was out looking for his dad on June 9 and went to the market as he knew his dad loved visiting the site.

His family knew he often bought coffee in the cafe. It was there that police and security staff broke the devastating news that his father had died.

They had checked the market’s CCTV and saw him walking through the disused exit at about 2pm on June 7 – an hour after he left home.

Mrs Finnie added: “Keith called me the minute he got out of the security office in the market.

“I just could not believe it or take it in.

“Keith was so hurt he could hardly talk, it was absolutely devastating news. It just didn’t make any sense.

“We were both in shock.

“We could not understand what and how this has happened in a busy shopping mall.

“Then I was told just how long he lay there alone – my heart completely broke. Surely not? How can anyone allow this to happen?

“How could he go unnoticed going through a fire exit – which would take him an age to get through.

“Why was he not found at closing or opening up times and more importantly, was the door alarmed?”

The pensioner said her son had been liaising with the police since her husband’s death because she did not have the strength to deal with it all.

She said: “He keeps me updated with developments, although they have been very scarce.

“This is far from standard, so I expected it be treated with more priority.

“Keith and Frank try to put a brave face on for me but I can see what it’s done to them.

“It’s completely broken them. None of us have grieved properly because of this as it seems we are hardly any further forward from the day Frankie died.

“The delay is a huge worry for Keith and Frank because of my health issues, but we are all determined to get justice for Frankie – that’s the least we deserve and the very least he deserves.”

The family wants to know how the pensioner had managed to go through the exit without security noticing and coming to his aid.

They also want to know why it took so long for his body to be found.

Mrs Finnie said: “No one can totally understand how we feel, knowing he lay there for over two days, alone.

“He deserved so much better than this. I and many, many others will never set foot in that place again.

“He made us all laugh and I miss this, we all do.”

Mr MacDonald, who has looked into the case, added: “For Frank Finnie’s family, a year is far too long and I hope the procurator fiscal can reach conclusions on this case without further delay.

“Mr Finnie’s widow and family deserve to have closure on this matter and I hope that the fiscal will recognise this and act accordingly.”

A Crown Office spokeswoman confirmed that they had received a report in connection with the death of the 80-year-old.

She said: “The investigation into the death by the local authority is ongoing and once complete will be fully considered by the Crown’s Health and Safety Investigations Unit (HSIU).

“The family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed the investigation was being carried out by the enforcing authority, Aberdeen City Council.

A city council spokeswoman said the council did not wish to comment.

A spokeswoman for the owner of Aberdeen Market, Rockspring, said: “Having fully co-operated with the investigation into Mr Finnie’s tragic death we hope that the investigation is concluded as soon as possible.”

And a spokeswoman for Groupe Geraud, the market’s managing agent, said: “This is an ongoing investigation. It wouldn’t be appropriate to comment at this stage.”

1pm: Frank Finnie leaves his home in Taransay Court, Sheddocksley.

1.10pm: He takes the bus into Aberdeen city centre.

Before 2pm: He enters Aberdeen Indoor Market.

2pm: He enters a disused exit and falls down a flight of stairs and dies of severe head injuries.

Frank is reported missing to Police Scotland.

2pm: Frank’s son Keith visits the market, where staff and police view the CCTV footage of Frank entering the disused exit.