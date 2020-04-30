Aberdeen Market plans approved by councillors

Aberdeen councillors have conditionally approved plans to demolish the city’s market ahead of redevelopment.

Developer Patrizia wants to create an 11-storey glass and granite building within the footprint of the current 1970s structure.

Its Market Street end would be five storeys tall, rising to 11 opposite the junction of Carmelite Street and Hadden Street.

The “lantern-shaped” building would house offices, retail space, cafes, a business lounge and car parking, as well as public realm space.

Independent retailers who occupy the current building previously claimed the project would force them out of business, and a report to the planning committee said the loss of the market would be “regrettable”.

However, council officials said its closure would be a “commercial decision”.

Building consent will be withheld until a legal agreement is signed, ensuring money is put towards the creation of paths and a car club vehicle as well as a public plaza in The Green.

Councillors were also recommended to attach more than 25 conditions to the approval.

Due to coronavirus, the planning committee meeting is being held by video call. A recording will be made available to the press and public later today.