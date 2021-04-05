Energy market intelligence specialist Archer Knight will expand its global footprint by moving to Asia-Pacific.

The Aberdeen-based market intelligence specialist has said the expansion is a “major statement of intent”.

Archer Knight (Asia Pac) Pte Ltd., which will be based in Singapore, will be the firm’s new entity that will oversee all of Archer Knight’s operations in the region, including market intelligence provision and consultancy services.

The expansion into this region is part of ambitious growth plans for Archer Knight, which include expanding the company’s global footprint into Asia and North America.

The company has worked with local consultancy firm Poseidon Consulting which appointed Andrew Threlfall – former managing director of Hallin Manufacturing Services Pte Ltd – as its regional director.

© Supplied by Archer Knight

Mr Threlfall, who has been based in Singapore for more than 14 years, will work alongside Archer Knight’s senior management team to grow the new company.

He said: “I’ve been impressed with Archer Knight’s offering for some time, so when the opportunity arose to work as part of the regional leadership team and help build the business here, I had no hesitation.

“There are exciting times ahead and I hope to use my regional knowledge to assist the group in bringing its market intelligence expertise to a wider audience.”

Mike Watson, Archer Knight co-founder and executive director, will manage the entity from a group perspective, supporting operations from the UK.

He said: “Having someone of Andrew’s calibre on board helps us accelerate our strategic plans. It also a major statement of our intent to bring a local service to the region which we believe will better serve our growing client base throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“More and more of the companies we work with have Asia Pacific divisions. The way we provide data to our current clients in the region has been well received. I built up a number of strong business relationships in the region and I’m excited to be able to work there again. “