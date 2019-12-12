Aberdeen market cancelled following late withdrawals

An Aberdeen Market has been called off this weekend following a number of late cancellations.

The market, which had been planned for the Rose, Thistle and Chapel Street areas on Saturday, was called off earlier today.

The event usually runs on the second Saturday of the every month.

However, organisers have confirmed some regular stallholders will be given space at the Belmont Street Market.

We’re sorry to announce that with a number of late cancellations we've made the decision not to go ahead with this weekend's market. Our friends at Belmont Street are helping out by accommodating some of our regular stallholders such as ProFish Services Ltd and Owen's Angus Jams. pic.twitter.com/ahgm6wPNNI — West End Aberdeen (@AberdeenWestEnd) December 12, 2019

A statement on social media said: “We’re sorry to announce that with a number of late cancellations we’ve made the decision not to go ahead with this weekend’s market.

“Our friends at Belmont Street are helping out by accommodating some of our regular stallholders such as ProFish Services Ltd and Owen’s Angus Jams.”