Aberdeen market bosses accused of offences in OAP death investigation

A report into the death of a pensioner at Aberdeen Indoor Market has alleged offences were committed, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Frank Finnie, 80, lay undiscovered in the city centre shopping centre for two days in June 2018, sparking the Aberdeen City Council investigation.

Council staff spent several months compiling the report, which has now been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal’s office.

It is understood the report claims there is enough evidence to establish offences were allegedly committed by The Market Village Company Ltd, which is the market’s leaseholder.

A spokeswoman for The Market Village Company Ltd said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Mr Finnie. The Market Village Company Ltd await the detail of any report prepared by the relevant authorities. Until such time, it would be inappropriate for us to make any comment.”

Mr Finnie was last seen after leaving his home on June 7 and travelling by bus into the city centre.

He walked into Aberdeen Indoor Market, passed through a fire door and then suffered fatal injuries.

His body was not found until June 9, when police studied CCTV footage and tracked down Mr Finnie to the market.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The death certificate said he died due to “head and neck injuries”.

The probe – which had the support of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – centred around a fire door that Mr Finnie opened, along with processes for checking the fire exits, ensuring unused fire exits are not accessible, and the monitoring of CCTV.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal’s office.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Crown’s health and safety investigations unit has received a report from Aberdeen City Council concerning alleged offences at Aberdeen Market between June and November 2018. The report remains under consideration.”

Mr Finnie’s son Keith said: “I am pleased the investigation has taken a step forward.”