Aberdeen marine firm creates giant balloon rainbow in tribute to NHS workers

An Aberdeen marine firm has created a massive rainbow made out of balloons to show their support for NHS and healthcare workers.

Sentinel Marine used almost 200 balloons to create the mural, which looks over the harbour area from the organisation’s 8th floor office at the Exchange on Market Street.

It was constructed by Craig Barclay, technical superintendent who turned his hands to balloon art rather than his “day job” which involves supervising the maintenance and operation of sea-going vessels.

The Sentinel fleet of emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) remains active in the North Sea during the pandemic.

Chief executive officer Rory Deans said: “We’ve got panoramic windows in our board room overlooking the harbour.

“We wanted to show our support and appreciation for all of those involved in the fight against this global pandemic and also to send a positive message to all vessels arriving in the harbour from across the world.

“Our crew changes will soon be taking place in Aberdeen following a double trip for our teams.”

