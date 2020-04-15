Aberdeen man’s shock after £3,500 e-bike stolen

An Aberdeen man has told of his shock after his £3,500 electric bike was stolen.

Colins Uduwavodia, 29, woke up on Saturday morning to find that his battery-operated mountain bike had been lifted from the communal area of his flat on Richmond Terrace in Rosemount.

He said: “I woke up that morning and I had a bad feeling anyway, I went downstairs and saw the glass everywhere and realised that the bike was gone.

“I felt like I couldn’t even breathe when it happened. My body was shaking, I only got the bike a couple of months ago.

“My flatmate had to tell me to sit down and she called the police because I felt like I couldn’t think at all.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Colins works part-time as a relief security officer and relied on the bike as his mode of transport.

He added: “It’s my mode of transport to work because my job in security requires me to go to different places in Aberdeen.

“Sometimes I start as early as 5am, so I rely on it to get me to work because there isn’t public transport at that time.

“I’m devastated by the whole situation, I saved up for so long to get the bike and it’s been stolen within a couple of months.”

Colins’ flatmate, Aiysha Jebali, put out an urgent plea on social media in a bid to locate the bike.

She said: “The post has been shared at least 600 times and that shows how amazing the community spirit is in Aberdeen, which has made Colins feel better about the situation.”

The black and orange dual-suspension mountain bike is described as being an ‘FJ’ make and the model is ‘SUJIANG’.

Police Constable Steve Mason said: “The bike was reported to have been stolen between 11pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen this distinctive bike to contact police on 101.”