Aberdeen man wows fiancée with unique proposal on HMT stage

An Aberdeen man left his partner speechless after he asked her to marry him on the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Jonny Lees, 27, tricked theatre fan Alix Mann, 26, into accompanying him to His Majesty’s Theatre for what she thought was the production of a promotional music video.

Instead, under the guise of needing help with camera equipment, Jonny asked Alix to come up on stage where he popped the question – much to his girlfriend’s surprise.

Jonny, who works as a logistics coordinator, said: “I had thought about various ideas which would be memorable in Aberdeen, but I just couldn’t come up with anything special.

“Alix loves the theatre and has been in many amateur shows over the years, but she had never performed at HMT or been on the stage before.

“She loves musicals and whenever we go to London we always go and see a West End show.

“Eventually I thought about asking a friend I used to work with at the Music Hall if he knew anyone that worked at the theatre.

“He passed me onto programme director Ben Torrie who was delighted to help arrange for Alix and me to come to HMT where I would propose.

“I had just released a new song “All She Wants” by my band The Ruptured Ducklings, so I had been doing a lot of promotion for that.

“I told Alix that a friend of mine had managed to get me access to film a promotional music video for my song and she was excited to accompany to the theatre.”

Jonny told how he managed to get Alix on stage for the big moment.

He said: “On Friday, November 20 I met Ben’s colleagues at 4pm with Alix.

“I set up my camera in the royal box while Alix waited down in the stalls.

“I then asked her to come up as I needed help with the camera.

“As she came round the corner, I was on my knee with the ring. To my delight, she said “yes” and the rest is now history.”

The historic venue has been closed for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So it was even more special for the couple to get access to the building.

Jonny added: “We were the first people to be on stage with the curtain raised for about eight months, which was an incredible experience.

“It is such a shame that such an amazing venue has been sitting shut for the majority of the year.”

Alix, who works as a teacher, said she was stunned when she realised what was happening.

She said: “Jonny was acting a little strange during the day, but I had absolutely no idea. I was completely shocked.

“The theatre was a brilliant idea and it’s probably something he couldn’t have done if it wasn’t for coronavirus.

“He couldn’t have done it any better.”