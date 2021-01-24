Aberdeen man, who went missing for three days, found ‘safe and well’

An Aberdeen man who went missing on Thursday last week has now been traced by police.

Officers confirmed John Macleod has been traced after the 55-year-old was reported missing from King Street in the Seaton area of the city.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that John MacLeod who was reported missing on 24/01 has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank all those who shared the post and assisted in us tracing John.”