Aberdeen man who was told son and wife were lucky to be alive gets on his bike for charity

An Aberdeen dad who was told his son and wife were lucky to be alive is to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Martin Doig, 56, is cycling 265 miles around the north of Scotland in April, alongside adventurer Mark Beaumont, to raise funds for The ARCHIE Foundation.

His son Michael was born two months early 15 years ago and spent six weeks in hospital. Ruth, his wife, was also treated at the maternity hospital after an emergency c-section.

Martin said: “We’ve always felt we have a debt to the unit we can’t ever fully repay but this cycle is an exhilarating way of helping others.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter