Aberdeen man who tried to flee back to Scotland jailed for six burglaries in Tamworth

An Aberdeen man tried to flee back to Scotland after committing six burglaries in Tamworth.

Ian Kim Smith, also known as McKinlay, was jailed for four and a half years last month.

The 47-year-old, of Simpson Road, Bridge of Don, was arrested by police at a service station on the M74 on his way to Aberdeen.

He plead guilty to six burglaries in Tamworth between November 2019 and March 2020.

Smith was sentenced to 54 months in prison at Stafford Crown Court on November 19.