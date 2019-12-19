Aberdeen man who filmed inside police station and posted footage on YouTube avoids jail

A man who filmed inside a police station before posting the footage on YouTube has avoided jail.

Michael Wood also filmed vehicles in the car park at Kittybrewster Police Station in Aberdeen in the “sinister” incident.

The 35-year-old previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and also acting in a racially aggravated manner on December 2.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was previously told Wood was seen filming the car park and station interior before asking officers how to make a complaint.

He became aggressive and made comments relating to one police officer’s “perceived Irish nationally”.

A video of the police station later appeared online.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client decided to record his encounter with police in case he got “in trouble”.

He added Wood was “under the influence” of his brother at the time but that they were no longer speaking.

Mr Middleton said: “He went down to make a complaint and he decided to video it. He thought he would get in trouble and thought he would video it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“He was daft and he accepts he was under the influence of his brother. He has spoken to his brother and he no longer engages with him. He accepts his brother has no influence on him.

“Mr Wood realises he shouldn’t have acted in this manner and he would accept any conditions of a community payback order.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier had previously branded the incident “very sinister”. He said he was considering sending Wood to jail but decided against it.

Sheriff Napier said: “I will dispose of this by way of community payback order. I recognise the bad influence your brother has on you.”

Wood, of Sheddocksley Road, Aberdeen, was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work with a supervision order of one year.

He was also banned from contacting his brother.