Aberdeen man went to hide in garden after booze-fuelled rampage at partner’s home

A 30-year-old man who trashed a north-east home in a alcohol-fueled rampage has been ordered to be of good behaviour for six months.

Steven Boyle admitted behaving in an aggressive manner and being in possession of a class B drug at the home in Strichen on March 17.

Peterhead Sheriff Court today heard how the unemployed 30-year-old “trashed the place” by throwing around household items, before hiding in the property’s back garden at School Park when police arrived.

Procurator fiscal Ruarish McAllister said Boyle was recovering from an attack and found cannabis to be “therapeutic in relation to the trauma or having been assaulted”.

‘Out of order’

“He accepts he was out of order,” Mr McAllister said. “He had been drinking at the time. He was trashing the place, throwing around household items including pots, pans and a bicycle. He had also been shouting and acting aggressively towards his partner. He was in the back garden of the property and had cannabis with a street value of £120 in his possession.”

Boyle, of Bonnyview Road in Aberdeen, admitted both charges.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan continued his bail and ordered he be of good behaviour for six months while deferring sentencing until Monday, November 15.