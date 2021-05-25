Aberdeen man told ex ‘I’m ready to stab you’ after she found out he had partner and child

An Aberdeen man has admitted telling a woman he was “ready to stab” her after she tried to break it off.
David Guyan sent dozens of threatening messages to his victim when their relationship soured after it was revealed he was in a long-term partnership with another woman.
Fiscal Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman became “alarmed and scared” when Guyan sent her a message telling her “I’m ready to stab you” and “I will kill someone”.
