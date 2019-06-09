Aberdeen man to take on ultra-marathon for charity

An Aberdeen man will take on his third ultra-marathon to raise money for charity.

Dave Thompson will attempt the 64-mile route which has 47 hill summits.

The 51-year-old has already completed two of the “big three” challenges in the UK – the Bob Graham round in the Lake District and the Charlie Ramsay round near Fort William.

His latest adventure for the Newton Dee charity and Streetsport will see him travel to North Wales for the Paddy Buckley round on June 15.

Newton Dee has earmarked funds raised by Dave to go towards the construction of a new, two-storey community home on its site near Aberdeen.

Father-of-one Dave received sponsorship from his employers Drager Marine.