Aberdeen man ‘surprised’ at lack of face coverings during James Bond screening

An Aberdeen man has been left surprised after catching the new James Bond film – not so much by the twists in the action-packed blockbuster, but more by the lack of masks worn in the cinema.

Stewart Petrie, 70, and his wife decided to book tickets to see No Time to Die at Cineworld Union Square on October 7.

But when he arrived at the screening, he said “more than 90% of the people” there to enjoy the film were not wearing face coverings.

The Scottish Government website outlines venues that require people to wear a face covering.

These include “indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, bingo halls, comedy clubs, theatres, concert halls and sport stadia”.

According to the guidance, cinemagoers are only permitted to remove their face covering to eat or drink, and must put it back on afterwards.

Even in the darkened screen, Mr Petrie knew that the majority of the people were not wearing masks. It was also clear that the staff at Cineworld were also aware.

He said: “We noticed that three or four times, during the film, staff members came in and walked right up and down the aisle, checking to see if people were wearing a mask.

“They didn’t say anything to anyone and proceeded to leave again. When the film finished, it was only then that people put their masks back on to leave the cinema.”

“I was amazed that so many people were not wearing a mask even though it is mandatory.”

Mask-wearing still mandatory in cinemas

When he arrived home, Mr Petrie checked the guidance on mask-wearing and was “surprised” to find that it is still mandatory, considering the lack of compliance.

He said: “It would make sense to put something up on the screen that told people that you had to wear a mask before the film started but nothing was shown.”

While it is still mandatory to wear face coverings in the majority of indoor public settings, there are exceptions in public dining settings such as a pub or restaurant.

Mr Petrie commented: “I thought that the rule for hospitality also applied to cinemas as well, where once you got to your seat you could then take the mask off.

“However the Scottish Government website does not say anything about taking your mask off once inside the cinema.

“I think there might be confusion as to what the rules are once inside.”

The advice has been adopted by another cinema franchise, Vue. A spokesperson said: “All customers are required to wear a face covering during their visit, except when eating and drinking while seated in the auditorium.

“Our safety team are on hand to remind customers of this. More information on our safety protocols can be found on our website.”

Cineworld has been approached for comment.