Aberdeen man stabbed car owner with screwdriver in theft bid

A would-be car thief stabbed a 62-year-old home owner with a screwdriver after confronting him on his driveway.

Ryan Coutts, 29, from Aberdeen, was attempting to steal the man’s car on Deveron Road in Aberdeen, on October 13, last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Coutts admitted assaulting the man to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life. He also pled guilty to attempting to steal his car.

Coutts originally faced an attempted murder charge, but his plea to the reduced charge was accepted.

Co-accused Jade Martin, 29, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, who was with Coutts at the time, admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a police officer at Kittybrewster Police Station on October 14, last year and threatening her and threatening to blow up someone’s home.

The court heard the home owner’s wife woke him at 6.40am to say she saw a man and a woman inside his Ford Focus, which was parked in the driveway. He quickly dressed and ran out.

Coutts made off when he saw him, leaving Martin in the car.

She got out the passenger side and the car’s owner challenged her about what she was doing and kicked the door shut, striking her, causing her to fall to the ground.

At this point Coutts returned and punched the man several times to the head, causing him to fall to the ground and then said he was going to “cut” and “stab” him.

As the two of them ran off in the direction of Springhill Road, Aberdeen, the car owner’s wife heard Coutts say: “It’s okay, I stabbed him.”

The 62-year-old suffered stab injuries to his neck, chin, lower lip and abdomen.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said: “The danger to life was potential danger as a result of the nature of the assault. The injuries themselves were not life threatening.”

On October 14, last year, police went to an address in Aberdeen where they found both accused attempting to hide under a mattress.

A bloodstained screwdriver was found nearby. The blood on it matched the DNA of the victim.

Mr McKenna said: “In the police station Miss Martin made threats towards a police officer stating she would have someone kill her and added: “She won’t be hard to find, she’s Chinese.”

The court heard that later Martin referred to the officer as ‘monkey,” and threatened to stab her in the face.

During another tirade of abuse Martin said: “See the address of the mannie, I’ll be getting somebody to go to the door to blow his house up.

“Remember who my family is, the Stewarts.”

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on both accused for background reports until next month.

She remanded Coutts in custody and gave Martin bail on condition she observes a 7pm to 7am curfew.