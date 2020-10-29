Aberdeen man snared by vigilantes after sending explicit messages

An Aberdeen man was caught in an online sting sending a series of explicit messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

George McIntosh contacted who he thought was a 13-year-old girl called “Melissa” on social media, but was actually a member of a paedophile-hunting group. He was caught in last January by the Child Online Safety Team.

Between Christmas Day 2018 and January 1, 2019, McIntosh sent a string of sexual messages to the online decoy.

The 64-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted to causing someone pretending to be a child to receive sexual messages.

Fiscal depute Lynne McVicar narrated a string of sickening messages McIntosh had sent to “Melissa” throughout the festive period.

She told the court the messages were captured by the group and they secured his address before travelling to Aberdeen on January 2 last year to confront him.

Ms McVicar said: “On December 25, 2018, a volunteer under the name of Melissa from North Yorkshire received a message from a Facebook profile called George McIntosh.

“A member of another organisation provided the telephone number of the accused. A volunteer contacted the telephone number and stated he was a delivery driver with a package for the accused.

“Mr McIntosh provided his address and the messages continued that day with the accused sending messages to the 13-year-old profile.

“A witness took screenshots of the communications. On January 2 he and two other males travelled to Aberdeen to confront George McIntosh.

“They called the phone number provided and they proceeded to film the encounter as well as streaming it on Facebook.

“The accused stated he had been set up. The police were contacted and he was arrested.”

Defence agent Debbie Ginnifer withheld mitigation until her client is sentenced.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on McIntosh, of Parkhill Court, Dyce, until November 11 for a criminal justice social work report and he was also placed on the sex offenders register.