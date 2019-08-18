Aberdeen man sets sights on Machu Picchu cycle in memory of cousin

A north-east man will undertake a gruelling 11-day, 235-mile charity cycle challenge through the mountains of Peru to raise funds for Scotland’s largest children’s charity.

Gideon Harmsworth will join other cyclists from around the world at what must be one of the world’s most picturesque start lines – the 15th-Century Incan citadel of Machu Picchu.

From the ancient stronghold, 7,972ft above the Sacred Valley, the cyclists will set out together through the Andes and make the long descent into the rainforests and jungle of the Manu Biosphere Reserve.

Mr Harmsworth’s own effort will benefit Aberlour Child Care Trust and is being driven by the loss of his cousin Michael, to whose memory he has dedicated his adventure.

He will head off for the lost city in three months’ time and is training hard for the trek.

Mr Harmsworth said: “Last Christmas my family and I received devastating news that my cousin Michael had died under tragic circumstances.

“We had lived near each other in Aberdeen for 14 years but over the last four years we had grown particularly close. We would hang around every day going fishing, cycling and walking.”

To support Mr Harmsworth’s effort, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/gideon-harmsworth