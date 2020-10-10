Aberdeen man runs virtual London Marathon around helideck after getting stuck offshore

A north-east man ran the virtual London Marathon from the Moray Firth to raise funds for an Aberdeen social care charity.

Jack Spiers, who works as a senior sub engineer at Westhill-based ROVOP, originally planned to run 26 miles around Aberdeen to raise funds for VSA.

But the 29-year-old got more than he bargained for when he got stuck offshore due to bad weather.

Determined not to throw in the towel, Jack, from Mugiemoss, decided to run the marathon on the helideck where he works.

He said: “I was due to get home on Friday and I had my route all planned out around Aberdeen, but because of the bad weather, I couldn’t get off.

“I was going to do it on the treadmill but I thought I would just brave it.

“I ran in a circle up on the helideck and it took me just over seven hours. I managed to get through the first 16 miles pretty comfortably but after that, the weather got worse and I seized up, so it was more about finishing rather than completing it in good time.

“My plan was to try and beat five hours but that didn’t happen in a 35-knot wind.

“I had a lot of blisters afterwards and went straight to bed.”

So far, Jack has raised £1,400 for social care charity VSA.

The charity, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, provides care to vulnerable people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including elderly people and those battling mental health issues.

In April, it launched an urgent appeal for additional support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds raised will go towards the charity’s support services, such as holding mental health counselling sessions over video link or the provision of support workers.

Jack added: “VSA does a lot of great work in Aberdeen and it’s a local organisation which is even better.

“So far I’ve raised £1,400 and I still have a few donations still to come in.

“I do still have a space for the London Marathon next October, but I think I’ll give myself a couple of days before I begin training.”

To find out more about VSA, go to www.vsa.org.uk