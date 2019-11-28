Aberdeen man remanded on knife and assault charges

A man has appeared in court after a woman was allegedly approached by someone carrying a knife in Aberdeen.

Andrew Anderson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The incident happened on Albyn Lane, Aberdeen, last Friday.

The 34-year-old also appeared in relation to an alleged robbery in the Great Western Road area, said to have happened on Sunday.

Anderson, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, faced a total of three charges.

He is accused of assault, assault and robbery and also possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Anderson made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against him was committed for further examination.

Anderson was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again within the next week.

The incident on Albyn Lane is understood to have happened around 8.45am.

The woman screamed and ran off from the scene following the incident. It is not thought anybody was injured.