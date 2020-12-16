Aberdeen man fined for making racist comments to shop staff

An Aberdeen man made racist comments to two shop workers after becoming involved in a row over outdoor seating arrangements at a nearby pub.

Paul Robson entered Silvan Communications on Union Street on November 17 and began swearing and making offensive comments towards staff.

The 47-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a single charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar told the court the shop workers were originally from Turkey but had lived in the UK for more than a decade.

She said: “At around 5.20pm the accused entered the locus and engaged in an argument.

“He said ‘I am Scottish. This is my country. Get back to your own country.’

“Both complainers were alarmed by this.”

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client had decided to enter the shop and speak with those inside about seating arrangements at a pub he was drinking at.

He said: “There was a public spat about with a nearby public house to do with the accommodation of socially distanced seating for this public house.

“Mr Robson was in one of these establishments and the issue arose. He was drunk and took it on himself to speak to the people in the shop.

“He was acting on somebody else’s behalf and he was remonstrating in the manner described.

“Mr Robson offers a full apology to the individuals concerned.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I know you have tendered an apology. It must be clear to you now that you acted in an extremely foolish way.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Robson, of Smithfield Court, Aberdeen, £210.