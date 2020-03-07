Aberdeen man moves mountains to help quake-hit villages

An Aberdeen man has made it his mission to help build water pipelines for devastated communities in Nepal.

Ian Bent began taking groups of people from the UK to India, where they visited the village of Bimiri, Nepal, in 2012.

It was there the 35-year-old saw Nepali villagers as young as 10 having to walk two to three kilometres a day, carrying up to 20kg of water on their backs, for their children and families.

The rural villages were later left devastated by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on April 25 2015, leaving them completely flattened.

Efforts then turned to rebuilding homes and, later, a water pipeline to provide clean, fresh water to Bimiri and surrounding villages.

© Handout of Ian Bent

In 2018 Ian set up the charity called The Bimiri Foundation, which is dedicated to raising money for the fresh water pipelines.

So far, 1.6 kilometres of pipeline has been built and Ian hopes the £60,000 project will be finished this year.

He said: “This has become a real project of passion. I have made some very close friends in Nepal and I have managed to build a majority of the pipeline purely on the good grace of my friends, family and my charity’s online following.

“So far we have managed to build 1.6 kilometres of pipeline from a nearby waterfall into the village to allow the community to have access to water.

“This will significantly improve the lives of those living near to the pipeline, as once we are finished they’ll not just have drinking water, but be able to grow crops they can sell in the market.

“It’s really going to affect them in a big way.

“Construction of the first intake tank and reserve tanks have been completed and pylons and cabling have also been erected from the village to the site of a pump.

“However, we are always running out of money and scrambling for more to complete the project.”

© Handout of Ian Bent

To date, the grassroots organisation has raised more than £20,000 to help those in Nepali communities, with all funding going directly towards the pipeline project.

Ian added: “The charity ensures the community benefits from our fundraising for the pipeline, which has been built by the community for the community.

“Nepali villagers are very resourceful people but when you see them carrying water on their backs it is quite tough because you realise how good we have it in the UK.

“I just want to help them live with basic necessities such as fresh, clean water and electricity, which we take for granted here.”

© Ian Bent

Ian will be hosting a charity five-a-side football tournament in April in a bid to raise more money for The Bimiri Foundation.

He added: “We are trying to move away from the open hand tactic of fundraising and organising events for people to have fun and get involved in while raising money for the cause at the same time.”

The event will take place on April 19 at GOALS on Great Southern Road in Aberdeen.

Visit facebook.com/ the.bimiri.foundation/ for more information.