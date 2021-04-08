Aberdeen man missing for more than a week traced safe and well

An Aberdeen man who was last seen more than a week ago has been traced by police.
Robert (Bob) Tytler was reported missing on March 30, with searches conducted by officers.
Now, they have confirmed that the 63-year-old has been traced “safe and well”.
Police thanked the public for helping to share their appeals for help.
