Aberdeen man missing for more than a week traced safe and well

by David Walker
08/04/2021, 10:41 am Updated: 08/04/2021, 10:42 am
© Suppliedwest end

An Aberdeen man who was last seen more than a week ago has been traced by police.

Robert (Bob) Tytler was reported missing on March 30, with searches conducted by officers.

Now, they have confirmed that the 63-year-old has been traced “safe and well”.

Police thanked the public for helping to share their appeals for help.