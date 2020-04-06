Aberdeen man living in Australia forced to postpone wedding

A north-east man living in Australia was forced to postpone his wedding after his family were unable to travel to the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Accountant Anton Fimpel, 43, is originally from Aberdeen but has been living in Perth, in Western Australia, for 12 years.

It was there he met his wife-to-be Telisha Rhodes, 35, and the two were meant to get married on March 27, but were forced to cancel their big day after the Australian government ordered residents to stay at home.

Seven members of Anton’s family, including his parents Patrick and Teresa, were meant to fly out but their flights were cancelled when the couple found out a two-week lockdown had been introduced.

They had planned a romantic ceremony on Scarborough beach with 75 guests attending.

The couple managed to reschedule their big day for later in the year after getting in touch with all their wedding suppliers.

Although disappointed about the nuptials, Anton is also worried about being unable to leave the country to see his parents if they fall ill.

He said: “You can always cancel and postpone a wedding, but it is gut-wrenching to think that if anything happens to my family in Scotland, I can’t get to them.

“We would have loved to have got married before but looking at the bigger picture, family comes first and we made the right choice to reschedule it.”

Telisha said: “It was a sad occasion having to postpone everything…but it had to be done.

“Despite our total heartbreak to postpone our wedding, we just pray our family remain safe and well in Scotland.

“This year was supposed to be one of our happiest years for us both but instead it’s been one of the hardest.”

The Australian government recently introduced a similar lockdown to the UK, closing its borders last week and also shutting regional borders on Tuesday.

Large fines of up to $1,000 are handed out to anyone gathering in public spaces.

To date there have been 5,687 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia and 34 patients have died.

Telisha added: “Everything seems so strange here and I have lived in Perth, Australia, my whole life.

“People have always enjoyed the outdoors and the wonderful weather, but now it’s so different. Its quiet.”

The couple have rescheduled their wedding to December when Anton’s parents can fly over again for their special day.

