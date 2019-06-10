Aberdeen man left with shattered bones after car crash training for third half marathon

An Aberdeen man who had to learn to walk again after he was left badly injured in a car accident is training to take on his third half marathon.

Andrew Donald was walking home after a night out at the age of 24 when he was struck by a vehicle in Aberdeen.

He spent 16 weeks in intensive recovery following extensive surgery in hospital, where he had six titanium pins inserted in his pelvis to hold his spine in place.

The accident in 2006 also left the former barman with damage to the optic nerve of his left eye which restricts his peripheral vision.

However, the ordeal has never held him back and Andrew has battled his way back to health by keeping fit and making sure he has a balanced, nutritious lifestyle.

He is now limbering up to take part in his third Great Aberdeen Run, which will take place in August.

Andrew, now 36, said: “I don’t remember much of the actual accident – it’s all a big blur to me.

“A taxi driver had seen me lying at the side of the road. He picked me up and sat me on the kerb.

“I remember I got up and felt light-headed and collapsed in the middle of the road. That was when I was struck by the vehicle.

“It was scary when I first woke up – and with the fear of not knowing if I would be able to walk again.

“I remember waking up after the surgery and the doctor told me my pelvis was so badly shattered it was like a jigsaw puzzle and that they had rebuilt what they could.”

Mr Donald spent 16 weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary learning how to stand up and walk all over again.

He underwent physiotherapy sessions and used a Zimmer frame for support and a wheelchair to get around until he felt strong enough to walk again.

Before his accident, he led an active lifestyle, playing hockey and football, going to the gym and taking part in swimming and Thai boxing. Speaking about the challenges he faced during his recovery, Andrew said: “It was very frustrating.

“My mother had to help bathe me downstairs because I could not get up the stairs to the shower room – I felt like a kid.”

Andrew completed a six-week course to train as a personal trainer four years ago and now works at PureGym.

Since then he has completed his second Great Aberdeen Run in 2018, a Tough Mudder, two Glen Tanar Illuminator night trail runs and three Beast OCR events.

The Great Aberdeen Run event includes a family run open to everyone over the age of three and the 10k or half marathon.

Runners will take in the sights of Union Street out to the coast where they can enjoy views across the North Sea.

There will be bands playing at the event along with members of the public cheering on participants along the route.

More information about the event, which takes place on August 25, can be found at greatrun.org