Aberdeen man launches campaign to make donating life-saving stem cells easier

A north-east man who donated his stem cells to help those suffering from blood cancer is attempting to make it easier for others to do the same.

Paul Flecher-Herd’s friend Cammy Smith passed away from leukaemia six years ago, prompting the 27-year-old to sign up to donate his cells through the Anthony Nolan Trust.

He was found to be a match with someone suffering from the illness earlier this year, and travelled to London to donate his cells hoping to save a life.

He launched a bid to encourage others to do the same, and has got more than 100 people in the region to sign up to the register.

The Kingswells native has also started a petition, which he hopes will become law, calling on the government to ensure employers must give staff time off to donate stem cells and bone marrow.

Paul said: “One of the main reasons I decided to start the petition was because when I was doing the donation, the nurses were commenting on how some people are put off because they are not sure how their bosses will react.

“People are reluctant to sign up because they are not sure if they will be given time off to do it. It’s a real shame because they would be doing something which could potentially save someone’s life.

“I think people would be more inclined to sign up if they knew there was not going to be pressure from employers not to take the time off.

“If there are fewer barriers I think more people would sign up and more lives could potentially be saved. At the moment 400 people have signed the petition and it’s only been open for a few days. I’m aiming to get 10,000 people to sign it.”

Amelia Chong, head of policy and public affairs at Anthony Nolan, said: “Donating stem cells is an entirely selfless act that could save the life of someone with blood cancer. More than 90% of people donate stem cells via their blood, in a simple process that usually takes no more than four to five hours.

“We hope that employers would support their employee by giving them the necessary time off work as special leave, recognising that they are giving someone a second chance of life.

“If, for any reason, this is not the case, Anthony Nolan is able to cover loss of earnings. This is on top of travel, accommodation, and food and drink expenses.”

Paul remains keen to encourage more people to sign up to donate in order to keep Cammy’s legacy going and added: “Everything I’m doing for this cause is in memory of him.”

To sign the petition visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/259969