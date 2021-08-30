News / Local Aberdeen man Jordan Carr traced safe and well By Ellie Milne 30/08/2021, 8:34 am Police have confirmed that a man who was reported missing in Aberdeen last week has been traced safe and well. Jordan Carr was last seen on Thursday, August 26, in the Torry area of the city. Officers shared on Monday that he has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe