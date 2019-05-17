Aberdeen man jailed for breaking disqualification order

An Aberdeen man has been locked up after breaking an order banning him from driving – just two weeks after it was imposed.

Nicholas McGuire, 22, was given a two-month sentence after breaking an interim disqualification order, imposed on April 15, after travelling in a car from Inverurie to Port Elphinstone on April 30.

He was also appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after admitting dangerous driving on December 28 2017, and driving without insurance on the city’s Links Street.

The dangerous driving charge saw him reverse towards an unmarked police car, drive in an “erratic” way without any headlights and go through a red light.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said: “There was a passenger who described the accused as driving unsafely and in an erratic manner, going through a red traffic signal and stating that he ‘didn’t want to get caught by the police’.”

He was later traced by officers in the area.

McGuire, whose address was given in court papers as Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, was admonished for driving with no insurance and given 200 hours of unpaid work for the dangerous driving charge. Defence agent Mike Monro said when his client noticed the car in his rear view mirror, there was nothing to indicate it was a police caar.

He went on to say: “He has a full-time job and he’s now in a relationship and is staying with his girlfriend in Inverurie.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told McGuire: “Your record exposes a history of not complying with court orders. Your attitude to that matter is unacceptable.”

McGuire was also banned from driving for two years and one month.