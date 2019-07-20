Aberdeen man inundated with replies after address used on lottery scam letter

Trading standard chiefs are investigating after an “unfortunate” man in Aberdeen was inundated with replies to a fraudster’s lottery scam.

People from around the UK have been sent a letter claiming they scooped £375,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The letter, which has a return address of a property on Shielhill Drive in Bridge of Don, claims that 200 people have hit the jackpot from a total prize pot of £45,000,000.

Now Aberdeen City Council officials are working with the Aberdeen householder who has been receiving replies to the letters.

Graeme Paton, the local authority’s trading standards manager, said it was a sweepstake the man did not want to win.

He said: “In this case, the address given on the letter by the fraudsters as their business address is actually a house in Aberdeen.

“That out of the millions of addresses across the UK his address was selected by the fraudsters to feature on this letter is probably the one lottery he didn’t want to win.”

The letter claims to explain how the “winner” has been picked.

It said: “Participants in this programme were randomly selected by computer from a database of the Electoral roll resident in the United Kingdom, winners in different categories emerged by computer random selection from pool of over 12 million names.

“We hope that with part of your winning, you will help the less privileged ones.”

Jenni Lang, a spokeswoman for the genuine People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We are aware that illegal scammers have used our brand to attempt to defraud innocent members of the public.

“If you are not sure you can contact the People’s Postcode Lottery customer service team on 0808 1098765. Scam attempts should also be reported to Action Fraud.”