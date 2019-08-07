Aberdeen man in court over racist Brexit rant … to his dog

An Aberdeen man who hurled racist abuse on the street has told a sheriff he was just ranting about Brexit – to his dog.

Alan Shand, 41, was outside his house on Urquhart Street, Aberdeen, on June 28, when several neighbours heard him shouting abuse urging Poles and Romanians “to go home,” Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Sheriff Graeme Napier was told one Polish woman was near Shand and called police, who attended and arrested him.

In court yesterday, Sheriff Napier asked: “Does the accused want to throw all Poles and Romanians out of the country?”

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said: “It was random ranting and raving. He had been enjoying a drink and was on his doorstep, ranting about Brexit to his dog.

“He didn’t intend to be alarming or offensive, though he accepts in retrospect that he was.”

On July 15, Shand stole two mobile phones and three purses from staff members at Abacus Nursery, on King Street, in the city.

The court heard how one of the victims used the Find My Phone app, which traced the phone to Shand’s address.

Depute fiscal Christine Ward said: “Police attended the address and saw one of the stolen phones on a table.

“They waited and the accused tried to enter the property via a window, before seeing the officers and fleeing. He was arrested.

“At Kittybrewster Police Office, he continued shouting and swearing at police officers.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shand made a homophobic remark against one officer, the court heard.

He admitted behaving in a racially-aggravated threatening manner, stealing the phones and purses, and being threatening towards police.

Mr Maitland added: “He had taken Xanax at the time and has no recollection of these days. He appears genuine in that he wants to make positive changes to his lifestyle.

“He has deep regret and remorse for his actions.”

Sheriff Napier handed Shand a two-year supervision order and an eight-month curfew.