Aberdeen man in court over alleged thefts of cash and goods from businesses

A man has appeared in court in connection with a number of alleged thefts from businesses in the city centre.

The court appearance follows reports of sneak-in thefts at commercial premises at Market Street, Caroline Place, Schoolhill, George Street and Rosemount Viaduct where cash and other goods were taken.

A residential property was also targeted at Eden Place.

Guy Sutherland, 38, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged in connection with the matter.

Sutherland, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faces six charges of theft and one of theft by shoplifting.

The case against him was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody.

Sutherland is expected to appear in court again next week.