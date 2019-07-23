Aberdeen man in court accused of murdering his mum

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing a murder charge over the death of his mum at an Aberdeen property.

Detectives launched an investigation after the death of Carol Milne, 59, at her home on Clifton Road, Woodside, earlier this month.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with her death was Jordan Milne.

The 24-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, is facing a charge of murder.

During the hearing he made no plea. The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He previously appeared in court over the matter last week.

Emergency services were called to an address on Clifton Road just before 4.30am on Thursday July 11 and police cordoned off part of the street.

Forensics experts were at the scene examining the property and officers also searched neighbouring streets.

Mrs Milne’s loved ones had paid tribute to her in a statement saying: “Carol was well-known and loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.”

In the wake of Mrs Milne’s death, neighbours spoke of their shock at the news.

Bill Davidson, 86, said: “I spoke to the lady quite a few times as a neighbour although I didn’t know her too well. She would usually say ‘hello’ if we passed each other in the street. It’s a big shock.”

Another woman spoke of her shock and described Mrs Milne’s death as “really sad”.

She added: “I didn’t know her too well but she would always say ‘hello’ and I used to see her hanging out her washing.”

Speaking previously Woodside councillor Freddie John said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.”