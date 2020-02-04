Aberdeen man in court accused of breaking into car

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into a car in Aberdeen.

Ricky Marr appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged with theft by opening a motor vehicle.

The 40-year-old, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The case was committed for further examination and Marr is due to appear in the dock again within eight days.

It follows two incidents in the city’s West End and Airyhall areas at the end of last week.

Police urged residents to keep property secure.