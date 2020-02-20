Aberdeen man in court accused of assault with attempt to rob

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges following an incident in a north-east town.

Darren Warchol appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday accused of assault with attempt to rob following incidents in Ellon.

He is accused of being in a building with intent to commit theft, assault, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft by housebreaking and assaulting police.

Warchol did not enter a plea. The case was committed for further examination and the 29-year-old, of Aberdeen, was remanded in custody.

He will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter