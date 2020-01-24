Aberdeen man in 16-month wait for operation

An Aberdeen pensioner is demanding answers after waiting 16 months for an operation.

Medics found bladder stones in Joseph Ritchie’s body in September 2018 and he is waiting to go under the knife and get them removed.

The 82-year-old from Kingswells is demanding answers from NHS Grampian and said his long wait for the procedure is “not good enough”.

According to the health board there is a 13-week wait for routine gastroenterology surgery.

He said: “I just want to get rid of the stones. It is unbelievable.

“There’s something happening there that’s working against me.

“I don’t know what it is but it is wrong. There is an anxiety as well.

“You feel like you’re smashing your head off a brick wall. I don’t get it.

“You can put up with a wait of two or three months, but this is just hopeless and not good enough.”

Mr Ritchie looks after his wife who has fibrosis and he is worried about the impact surgery could have on his role as a carer.

He is unhappy about the delay and branded Aberdeen Royal Infirmary the “worst performing hospital” in the country.

Mr Ritchie said: “I am my wife’s carer, she has fibrosis, and gets worse by the day.

“I am trying to be strong for her. I think 16 months is a long time to wait and I don’t think the listings are being managed properly.

“I was assessed for the operation in November and I thought it would be done within a month and a half.

“It must be the worst performing hospital in Scotland.”

Mr Ritchie said he has been in pain in the past but that has eased recently and he said he is feeling “all right” at the moment.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We cannot comment on individual patients or their course of treatment.

“However we can confirm that Mr Ritchie has been in touch with our feedback service and we have responded to the matters he has raised.

“If he has further concerns we would encourage him to get back in touch with us directly.

“Speaking generally, we do face some challenges around waiting times for a number of specialities.

“We are working hard to see patients as quickly as possible and those in most urgent need of treatment are seen as a matter of priority.”