Aberdeen man helps sufferers of spinal injuries with monthly meet-ups

An Aberdeen man has been hailed for organising regular monthly meet-ups for sufferers of spinal injuries.

Raymond Brown was left paralysed from the neck down when he dived out of a boat in the Dominican Republic and hit a sandbank while on his honeymoon in 2004.

Since then he has been heavily involved in supporting fellow sufferers and helped to start a monthly group in Aberdeen.

Through this, he helps to provide peer mentoring to anyone struggling and feeling lonely or isolated due to their condition.

It is an initiative that is also being carried out in Inverness and Dumfries.

Maureen Morrison, operations manager at Spinal Injuries Scotland, hailed the impact the groups have on those most at need.

She said: “As a charity we provide support to people with a spinal condition or injury but are mainly based in Glasgow.

“We put a call out to members who told us that people being discharged to Aberdeen had a lack of support and some only spoke to people once a year about their condition.

“A group was formed in Aberdeen and Raymond took over and helps them to speak about different issues as he is very savvy about what’s happening.

“He organises activities for them and lets them see that there is still life after a spinal cord injury.

“The group has actually become more evolved than what we expected and that is down to Raymond.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Morrison highlighted the importance of these peer support activities in getting sufferers out of the house and talking to people about their feelings.

She added: “Raymond is very good at what he does and is passionate about helping others.

“Sometimes spinal injury sufferers live in a bubble and feel that they can’t talk to their families, and groups like this help them massively.”

The meet and greet is held every month and is usually held in the Jury’s Inn bar area, although it is sometimes put on outwith Aberdeen to accommodate those who cannot travel too far.

Raymond described why it was held in such a social place and the importance of it.

He said: “Being in a public place, it is a very relaxed environment for people with a spinal cord injury or condition to meet.

“I provide peer support and mentoring on a one-to-one basis or in a group and answer any questions they might have to the best of my ability.

“The people in the group that attend are able to discuss their issues with people who understand what they are going through.

“There are many levels of spinal cord injuries from walkers to being fully ventilated. Each and every one of us has a story to tell.”