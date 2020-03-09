Aberdeen man given pet ban after his dog bit two people – including police officer

An Aberdeen man whose dog bit two people, including a police officer, has been banned from keeping animals for two years.

Iain Bannerman’s English bulldog targeted two men on North Anderson Drive in separate incidents last year.

The 39-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to having a dog that was dangerously out of control.

Depute fiscal Brian Young told the court about two incidents within a couple of months of each other. They both took place on North Anderson Drive.

He said: “It was around 4.15pm on March 13.

“The complainer was walking with the accused close to the locus.

“On arrival the accused and the complainer stood outside. The accused’s dog ran out of the locus and bit the complainer on the upper thigh.”

Mr Young then said there was another incident just a few months later when the dog targeted a police officer talking to its owner.

He said on May 29 police were speaking to Bannerman when the bulldog leapt on an officer and bit him on the leg.

Mr Young said: “It was about 6pm and the police officers were speaking to the accused about an unrelated matter.

“The dog was observed walking without a lead on the street.

“It did return to the accused but began jumping up and growling at a police constable.

“The dog then bit the constable below the knee cap and the policeman managed to free himself. The accused tried to take control of the dog but struggled to do so.

“There was damage to the police officer’s trousers and broken skin.”

Mr Young added the officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment for soreness and bruising.

Defence agent John McLeod said Bannerman, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, had bought the canine for security at his home.

He said: “He had this dog for protection because his house had been broken into and he did not feel safe.

“The dog was a bit too much for him at that time.

“His explanation is that the police incident wouldn’t have occurred if officers hadn’t been speaking to him.

“He does apologise for the incident.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said the dog was “out of control” and that Bannerman, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, had “failed” to responsibly look after the animal.

He said: “This dog was clearly out of control and it was able to bite people on two separate occasions.

“You failed to show any responsibility for this dog.”

The dog involved in the incidents has since been rehomed in England.