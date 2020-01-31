Aberdeen man found intruder with knife in house

An Aberdeen man spoke of his shock after he confronted a hooded intruder in his house and was threatened with a knife.

Andrew Penley was alerted to a sneak thief in his kitchen after hearing his dog growling.

When he confronted the intruder, they brandished a knife at him and asked him to leave him alone before scarpering.

The incident took place at 4.30am yesterday morning.

Mr Penley said: “I came down in the morning and there was an uninvited guest in my kitchen.

“He helped himself to an iPod, charging cable and a kitchen knife which he brandished at me.

“He said he would leave if I left him alone, which he did and that was it.

“I was a bit shocked to be honest, it wasn’t what I expected to find in the kitchen.

“My dog was growling in the kitchen and I came down and saw a hooded figure in the kitchen.”

The incident took place on Craigielea Mews in Airyhall.

Police have issued a warning to residents and appealed for witnesses following this incident and another similar one on Tuesday.

They are looking for a man described as 5ft 6in and white, who was wearing a waterproof hooded jacket and dark shoes and spoke with a local accent.

He left in the direction of the Seafield Road shops.

Inspector Lisa Sim, of Whinhill Police Station, said: “Inquiries are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are connected.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of either of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors and windows are secured, as well as to check around your homes that all entry and exit points are properly secured.”

She added: “Thankfully incidents such as this are extremely rare in Aberdeen, however remember the safety of you and your family and I urge you to phone 999 before challenging an intruder.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0311 of 30 January, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a person entered an address on Bayview Road in the West End of the city at around 10.30pm.

They stole a wallet before leaving in the direction of the city centre.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.