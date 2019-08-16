Aberdeen man fined £300 for stealing mountain bike from shed

A man who stole a mountain bike from a garden shed has been fined £300.

Euan Munro took the bicycle from a property on Waulkmill Road, Aberdeen, on May 2 last year.

The 19-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to resetting a mountain bike the same having been dishonestly appropriated by theft by opening a lockfast place.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar said the bike was found at his house.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “The mountain bike was stolen from the owner’s garden shed. A search warrant was executed at the accused’s home address and the bike was discovered.”

Defence agent Liam Maitland said it was “unfortunate” that it happened because Munro, of Cruden Crescent, Aberdeen, had just served a community payback order and a restriction of liberty order.