Aberdeen man encourages people to take part in charity challenge

An Aberdeen NHS worker who had been training to run the London Marathon is encouraging the public to take part in a new challenge.

Allan Leslie was set to undertake the challenge to raise money for Home-Start Aberdeen but the marathon was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Now he is taking part in the charity’s Mini Marathon campaign as part of the 2.6 Challenge in the Save the UK’s Charities appeal.

A team of staff and volunteers from Home-Start Aberdeen are now joining efforts with Allan to each walk 2.6 miles a day for 10 days and raise funds as part of the national 2.6 Challenge campaign.

The organisers have been encouraging the public to take on a challenge of their choosing based around the number 2.6 or 26 and fundraise for their chosen charity.

Allan has already raised a staggering £3,000 to date for Home-Start Aberdeen during his marathon journey. He had been training by running more than 30 miles a week over the past few months and completed the Inverness Half Marathon on March 8.

Following government guidelines on exercise and social distancing Allan and the Home-Start team will now be completing their marathon distances, on their own or with family, by either walking, jogging or running 2.6 miles a day for 10 days.

Allan said: “I’m disappointed about the postponement of the London marathon but overwhelmed with the support I’ve had from donors, family, friends and colleagues throughout to raise £3,000, which is double my original target.

“I’m thrilled to be taking part in Home-Start Aberdeen’s 2.6 mini marathon challenge and look forward to getting to run the actual race and make all my supporters proud.”

Eleanor McEwan, general manager of the charity said: “The 2.6 Challenge has given us a great opportunity to get behind Allan, thank him for all his support and fundraising efforts.

“He has trained and fundraised tirelessly over the past few months and I know, like so many of the 44,000 people due to run the London marathon, how disappointed he is not to have been able to run the race as planned. It’s not what was in anyone’s plan but hopefully we can help and play a part in generating further fundraising and donations together.

“The 2.6 mini marathon challenge also helps us to encourage and motivate the families we support to get involved and get active in a time which we know is taking its toll on families’ wellbeing.”

For more information on The 2.6 Challenge, visit twopointsixchallenge.co.uk or on Home-Start Aberdeen visit www.homestartaberdeen.org.uk.