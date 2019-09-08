Aberdeen man drove off with police officer clinging to car

A man who drove off with a terrified police officer clinging to his car for 40ft has been ordered to pay her £750 in compensation.

William Cressy, 48, did not realise she was a plain clothes police officer and believed he was going to be robbed, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The officer eventually fell off when the car mounted the pavement on Don Street in Old Aberdeen before Cressy drove off.

Cressy appeared in the dock for sentence having previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly reversing his car when the female detective constable was standing at the open driver’s door.

This caused her to be swept along for approximately 40ft whereby she fell to the ground to her injury.

Sheriff Graeme Napier commented on Cressy’s honesty with the social worker who had prepared a report for the court.

He said: “You were actually there for a drug deal. That jumped out at me as it wasn’t said last time.”

Sheriff Napier ordered Cressy, of Ramsay Crescent, Aberdeen, to pay the police officer £750 in compensation.

He also ordered him to do 180 hours of unpaid work and stay under supervision for two years.

At the previous hearing, fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police officers had reason to approach a vehicle driven by Cressy parked on Don Street at around 1.15pm on July 24 last year.

He said one officer approached the car “in plain clothes, albeit she had her police lanyard round her neck and radio in her hand”.

The fiscal said: “She ended up effectively in between the driver’s door and the car, the door being ajar.

“At that point in time the officer is, effectively, what’s described as swept along for approximately 13 metres.”

The officer was not seriously injured but was left in a “distressed” state.

Mr Townsend said when Cressy was traced he said he “panicked”.

The fiscal added: “He said ‘I thought I was going to get robbed. I stuck my car into reverse and drove off’.”

Defence lawyer George Mathers said his client was currently on methadone, adding: “Mr Cressy did not know that the lady was a police officer.”

He added he “very much regrets” the incident.