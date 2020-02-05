Aberdeen man denies causing car and bus collision

A man has appeared in court charged with careless driving after a crash on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to Byron Avenue in Northfield following a collision between a car and a bus on Monday night.

Scott Sutherland, of Deansloch Crescent, Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday to face a string of charges.

The 33-year-old is accused of driving at excessive speed for the road conditions, losing control of his vehicle, colliding with a bus, hitting a parked van and damaging a garden wall.

Sutherland has been charged with failing to report an accident and failing to provide a breath test at the Lord Byron pub on Byron Square and at Kittybrewster police station on Great Northern Road.

He is further accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and obstructing police officers by struggling with them at the Lord Byron pub.

Sutherland pled not guilty to all of the charges.

An intermediate diet will take place in April with a trial set for May.

Police were called to Byron Avenue shortly before 8pm on Monday. There were no injuries.