Aberdeen man criticises council for failing to repair gaping hole in ceiling

An Aberdeen man has hit out at Aberdeen City Council for failing to repair a gaping hole in his ceiling.

Ronald O’Henley, who lives on Quarry Place in Northfield, has been living with the large opening in his ceiling since March 2020 – when it collapsed one evening due to heavy rain.

Now he has spoken of his ordeal of trying to get his ceiling fixed, repairs which have been postponed due to current Covid-19 guidance.

Under current rules, only emergency repairs can be carried out by workmen inside buildings.

© Supplied by Ronald O Henley

Ronald, who works as an environmental chargehand, said: “I signed for the property in August 2019. When I viewed the property there was a slight bit of damage to the ceiling and they said they would get it sorted for me moving in.

“I moved in and a few months later it collapsed one night when there was heavy rain. My daughter was in her bed and she no longer comes and stays with me because of what happened, she was so scared.

“The council never came out to board it up. I’ve tried the housing office umpteen times, they’ve come out and taken photos but now they don’t answer my calls.

© Ronald O'Henley

“I’ve had numerous clerk of works out and they all say it is the outside roof that needs to be repaired and there is no point repairing the inside until the outside is repaired.”

Ronald said his mental health has suffered as a result of the 10-month wait.

The 37-year-old added: “This has been going on for almost a year now.

“I suffer from mental health problems as it is and my moods are up and down because of everything going on.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said that while a leak in the roof had been fixed, putting plasterboard up does not count as an emergency repair.

She added: “We repaired a leak in the roof and put the insulation back however cannot carry out the internal works due to the current restrictions.

“The law states that only emergency repairs can be carried out inside properties at present.

“Putting plasterboard up doesn’t count as an emergency repair and we will, of course, put the plasterboard up as soon as restrictions are relaxed.”